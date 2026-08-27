The 3.0-Liter Four-Cylinder In Porsche's 968 Turbo S Is An Extremely Rare Engine

What's the rarest Porsche you can think of? Maybe your mind immediately goes to something like the 918 Spyder or a new 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package. By Porsche standards, those cars are practically falling out of trees in major cities. No, the car I'm thinking of is significantly rarer than that. Porsche only built four examples of the car you see here, the 1993 968 Turbo RS. Just fourteen additional 968 Turbo S' (13 series examples and one prototype) were built as homologation street cars to allow the RS car to race in ADAC GT Cup competition. That's right, Porsche built a unique 3.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for just 18 cars.

The 968 Turbo RS was on par with, or perhaps even faster than, the speed on offer with Porsche's naturally-aspirated 964-generation 911 Carrera RSR race car. That internal competition between the 968 and 964 drove many race teams to stick with the familiar 911 platform they knew, despite the 968's reputation for more neutral handling, more power, and smoother aerodynamics.

Itself the ultimate evolution of the 924 and 944 product lineup, the 968 was supposed to be the entry-level model for the brand at the time. The Turbo S was extremely expensive to match its speed, but consumers just didn't see the vision. It was outsold nearly 100 to one by the only-slightly-more-expensive-but-not-any-faster 964 Turbo 3.6. In spite of its on-track prowess and prodigious power, most consumers just didn't see the value in a 968 with some NACA ducts on the hood. A rare financial misstep from Porsche, even with a sub-5-second 0-60 time, the unique engine in a common car didn't really catch on. Of course, they're nearly a million dollars to buy one now.