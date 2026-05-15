Lotus Is Replacing Its Toyota And AMG Engines With A Horse

Lotus has long used Toyota engines for its sports cars, only recently adding an AMG turbo four-cylinder to its menu with the Emira, but then killing it off shortly after. However, despite their two decade-plus relationship, Lotus is kicking Toyota engines to the curb, along with the AMG four-pot, when the Emira gets a facelift in 2027. Replacing them will quite literally be a Horse.

As much fun as it'd be to see someone lapping a track in a horse-drawn Lotus, that's the wrong kind of horse. According to Autocar, Lotus will be switching engine suppliers, moving to a hybrid V6 from Geely-Renault-owned Horse Powertrains. Lotus needed a new engine with lower emissions, and since both Lotus and Horse sit in the same Geely stable, it made sense to partner up. It's interesting, though, that Lotus was able to get an engine that meets upcoming emissions regulations without downsizing. Even better still, the new V6 weighs the same as the outgoing AMG four-cylinder, despite being hybridized, and makes more power than the old Toyota V6.