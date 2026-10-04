Every Toyota Supra Generation Ranked By 0-60

With a chirp of its tires, the Toyota Supra blasts up the street, a menacing, curvaceous ball of turbocharged fury, hitting 60 mph in about the same amount of time as it has taken you to read this sentence. Through five generations, the Japanese sports car has come a long way from its beginnings as a luxurious version of the Toyota Celica in the '70s, including the latest version produced in collaboration with BMW. And nowhere is the evolution of the Supra more obvious than in its official 0-to-60 time.

A lot has changed in the auto industry since the Supra first launched, and there are significant differences marking each of the generations beyond the power outputs of their engines. Unsurprisingly, the newest is the fastest of all the Supra generations, but how do each of the five generations rank in the all-important 0-to-60 sprint? It's pretty much what you'd expect, with the newer generations being quicker than those that came before them. Arguably, a bigger question is: How far did Toyota advance its sports coupe in nearly five decades of trying?

And another: What's next for the iconic nameplate? It celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2028, and, given Toyota's renewed focus on high-performance cars — such as the inbound Toyota GR GT supercar – who'd bet against a revival of the Supra nameplate? It is likely that such a thing would outrank all the previous Supras in the 0-to-60 metric.