The Final Part Of The Epic 10-Movie Fast & Furious Saga (That's Somehow Turned Into 11 Or Maybe 12 Movies Now) Is Officially Coming Out In 2028

2001's "The Fast and the Furious" probably should have been a standalone film, but after reportedly earning more than $200 million at the box office on a $38 million budget, you can't really blame them for making a sequel. When 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious" also proved to be a hit, they then released the best movie in the series, "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift."

Once again, that should have been the last "Fast and Furious" movie, but they just kept going. "Fast & Furious" came out in 2009 and was so bad, it could have easily killed the whole series. However, 2011's "Fast Five" proved to be a much better movie, even if you ignore the part where they added Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the cast.

"Fast Five" led to the "Hobbs & Shaw" spinoff that starred both The Rock and Jason Statham. Somehow, the series refused to die, but what's perhaps even more surprising is that the sixth and seventh movies ended up Certified Fresh over on Rotten Tomatoes. Then, just when you thought it might finally be over, Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that we'd actually be getting 10 movies spread over a total of 20 years that would all be part of one saga. "The Fate of the Furious" came out in April 2017 as planned according to that post, but "F9" was delayed by two years until June 2021, and "Fast X" also came out two years late, in May 2023.

"Fast X" was originally supposed to be the final entry in the series, but Hollywood loves to milk a finale, so they decided to split the so-called finale into two movies, bringing the total to 11 — and actually, the initial plan was for there to be two more movies after "Fast X," though now it'll be just "Fast Forever," given how poorly "Fast X" performed. Plus there might still be a sequel to "Hobbs & Shaw," and at least two other spin-offs have been talked about. Unless "Fast Forever" flops, in which case, we might only get 11 "Fast and Furious" films. Or 12, if you count "Hobbs & Shaw." That all makes sense, right?