Is The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Reliable? This Is What Consumer Reports Says

The midsize Tucson SUV is Hyundai's best-selling vehicle in the United States. However, since the brand has had a spotty history of reliability lately, it's important to understand where the model stands on the dependability ladder. In a recent study, Consumer Reports (CR) ranks the 2025 Hyundai Tucson eighth on a list of 22 SUVs, suggesting it's reasonably reliable.

According to the report, the SUV stands well below the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 in terms of reliability — two compact SUVs that Consumer Reports rates highly. Interestingly, it scored even lower than its sister car, the Kia Sportage. While most of the hardware, including powertrain, suspension, and brakes, is fine, the 2025 Tucson's in-car electronics proved problematic, according to owners on CR. This includes the infotainment system, cameras and sensors, and the head-up display. In fact, CR considers the 2025 Tucson's in-car electronics its most common trouble spot, with owners reporting about its unresponsive head-up display and the unintuitive touch pad layout. However, electrical accessories like cruise control, keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring, heated/cooled seats, wipers, and headlights have fared well in CR's review, as did the SUV's climate control system.

Safety concerns, including multiple NHTSA recalls regarding the Tucson's side airbags not deploying, potential oil leak, and vehicle rollaway, may have also contributed to the overall reliability score. However, it's worth pointing out that the 2025 Hyundai Tucson was awarded the Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS, and the NHTSA gave the compact SUV a full five-star safety rating.