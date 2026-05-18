Is The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Reliable? This Is What Consumer Reports Says
The midsize Tucson SUV is Hyundai's best-selling vehicle in the United States. However, since the brand has had a spotty history of reliability lately, it's important to understand where the model stands on the dependability ladder. In a recent study, Consumer Reports (CR) ranks the 2025 Hyundai Tucson eighth on a list of 22 SUVs, suggesting it's reasonably reliable.
According to the report, the SUV stands well below the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 in terms of reliability — two compact SUVs that Consumer Reports rates highly. Interestingly, it scored even lower than its sister car, the Kia Sportage. While most of the hardware, including powertrain, suspension, and brakes, is fine, the 2025 Tucson's in-car electronics proved problematic, according to owners on CR. This includes the infotainment system, cameras and sensors, and the head-up display. In fact, CR considers the 2025 Tucson's in-car electronics its most common trouble spot, with owners reporting about its unresponsive head-up display and the unintuitive touch pad layout. However, electrical accessories like cruise control, keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring, heated/cooled seats, wipers, and headlights have fared well in CR's review, as did the SUV's climate control system.
Safety concerns, including multiple NHTSA recalls regarding the Tucson's side airbags not deploying, potential oil leak, and vehicle rollaway, may have also contributed to the overall reliability score. However, it's worth pointing out that the 2025 Hyundai Tucson was awarded the Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS, and the NHTSA gave the compact SUV a full five-star safety rating.
Why the 2025 Hyundai Tucson is still a great compact SUV
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is by no means a bad car. In fact, Consumer Reports named it one of the best SUVs you can buy in 2025 – specifically the plug-in hybrid version. The site also puts it among the most fuel-efficient SUVs available, thanks to its EPA-estimated 32-mile electric-only range and a combined 35 MPG on gasoline alone. Consulting J.D. Power's vehicle ratings, the 2025 Tucson happens to be a strong contender in the compact SUV space, scoring 81 out of 100 overall and 83 in quality and reliability. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book's consumer reviews show that 77% of owners recommend the 2025 Tucson, earning it an average reliability rating of 4.3 out of 5.
Hyundai also happens to offer generous warranties, and the 2025 Tucson is no exception. The company's 10-year, 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty will apply if you are the original owner, but it is also transferable if bought as a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle. Hyundai also lets you use the remainder of the 5-year, 60,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty for CPO purchases.
The Tucson has a lot going for it, but as you can tell, it's not without its problems. At the end of the day, if you're interested in a 2025 Tucson, make sure to do your due diligence. Kelley Blue Book reckons the fair price of a used 2025 Tucson SEL is $24,580. Before making the purchase decision, you may want to read through the complaints on NHTSA's portal to see what you might be getting into.