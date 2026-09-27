Dodge's Fire-Preventing Ejecting Battery Patent Is American Individualism At Its Finest

Few people seem to want a Dodge Charger Daytona EV, but that hasn't stopped Stellantis from developing a system that seems right up Dodge's alley. The automaker's new patent bears the innocent name of "High-Voltage Battery Quick Release System For Vehicle." Digging deeper, I'm surprised Roman Pearce of the "Fast and Furious" movies isn't listed as one of the inventors. You might as well call this, "Ejecto batteryo, cuz."

This system looks marginally better than Chinese automaker Chery's version of the same idea that forcefully blasts the battery out the side of the car. While effective at removing the flaming battery, that also endangers any pedestrians, cyclists, family pets, and anything else in its path like a South African carjacking deterrent rather than a safety system. Instead, Dodge's version simply unplugs the battery pack from the car, then drops it on the ground. A pair of opposing castellated frames that normally holds the battery in place move against each other, lining up to let gravity take over to drop the battery.

Either that, or pyrotechnic fasteners blow up to accomplish the same thing. Considering that it's a Dodge, I think explosive bolts would be much more fun, because America. The one thing a burning lithium-ion battery needs more of is explosions and fire.