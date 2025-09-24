This EV Battery Ejection System Looks Perfectly Safe In Case Of Fire

EV fires are bad enough, but CarExpert reports the Chinese Vehicle Collision Repair Technical and Research Center and Joyson Electronics have proposed a "solution" that could make this problem far worse: ejecting burning batteries toward whoever is unlucky enough to be nearby.

A video shows a Chery iCar 03 modified to eject its two battery packs rapidly off to the right side of the car. The system is designed to detect a thermal runaway inside the battery and, within one second of detection, a gas generator similar to an airbag rapidly ejects the burning battery three to six meters away, seemingly with no regard for anything that happens to be there already. This saves the vehicle and its occupants, and instead unleashes the exploding consequences on anyone unlucky enough to be in the literal line of fire.

Now, since an EV battery can weigh as much as a Volkswagen, this has to be one of the worst "safety" ideas we've seen since a BMW with a flamethrower to deter auto theft. Somebody at the Chinese Vehicle Collision Repair Technical and Research Center has watched '2 Fast 2 Furious' too many times.