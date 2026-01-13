Why EV Fires Need So Much Water To Put Out (But Gas Cars Don't)

Electric vehicles sales have continued to grow, albeit not nearly to the liking of automakers. Today, crummy, slightly cheaper versions of the Model 3 and Model Y aren't saving Tesla's sales. There are many factors contributing to the slower-than-anticipated adoption of EVs in general, such as cost, charging anxiety, lack of incentives, and safety concerns. When something goes wrong with EVs, it tends to be highly publicized. Despite internal combustion engine vehicles sprouting flames far more frequently than battery-powered alternatives, the news of massive EV fires has dominated headlines in recent years.

Do EVs catch fire frequently? No. In fact, according to research by EV FireSafe, the chances of an EV fire are 0.0012%, based on a decade of global data starting from 2010. However, when the rare incident does occur, one of the reasons it garners so much attention is that these blazes are particularly challenging to extinguish.

There are several factors that make EV battery fires so volatile: the immense heat generated, the protective casing around the batteries, flammable vapors, and the lengthy time it takes for the batteries to cool down. For these reasons, a gasoline or diesel engine is much easier to douse if it ignites. To put things into perspective, in 2022, CTIF reported that a U.S. fire department used 24,000 gallons of water to get a single EV fire under control.