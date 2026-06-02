Cars Are Among The Leading Causes Of Wildfires

The country is in a weird spot today when it comes to the intersection of science and the automobile: The U.S. Secretary for Health & Human Services has become known for researching roadkill genitalia, while the president seems to think vehicle emissions don't make a difference to the environment. The U.S. Forest Service on the other hand — and more specifically, the team at the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Georgia — is pretty clear about the close connection between cars, wildfires, and human health. The first is a leading cause of the second, which in turn harms the third. And those final health effects are especially harmful to people who may already have respiratory and/or cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, we're stuck in a bit of a vicious circle. Changes to the earth's climate — in the form of drought and high temps, for example — increase the likelihood of wildfires. But wildfires themselves can be a key contributor to climate change by emitting so much carbon dioxide. According to NASA, more carbon was released in five months by the massive Canadian wildfires of 2023 than the full-year 2022 totals from entire countries like Russia and Japan. Meanwhile, by the end of May 2026, almost 30,000 fires had already been reported across the United States for the year, including a huge one that burned through some 600,000 acres in Nebraska — becoming the largest fire ever recorded in the state.

The good news is that following a few simple rules can greatly reduce the likelihood of a car-related conflagration. After all, in the immortal words of Smokey the Bear, "Only you can prevent wildfires."