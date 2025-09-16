These Are The Concept Cars You're Still Dying To See Enter Production
The automobile industry is one of a few places where designers and engineers are allowed to dream out loud. We asked our readers last week to talk about the concept cars they are still dying to see enter production. I dove headfirst into the responses and was surprised to see so many suggestions for concepts unveiled by Stellantis brands. It's fair to say that Chrysler and Dodge are not what they once were. It's easy to envision an alternate universe where both brands are producing stunning cars and not struggling to survive off the success of aging models.
Stellantis brands weren't the only ones that our readers brought up, but most of the best answers did happen to be for concepts from American brands — we're all still upset about so many of Cadillac's concepts never coming to fruition. Without further ado, here's the concept you want rolling off assembly lines:
Buick's never-built 2010s lineup
"Buick has several concepts, a few that were production-ready, namely the Avista and Avenir concepts from 2016 and 2015, both RWD beauties. The 04 Velite would've been the first roadster with a TTV6 if it reached production, and it's a shame that the Buick Rainier GNX is a 1 of 1, I would've taken that over the Trailblazer SS any day (it's also faster than the SS, so there's a plus)"
Submitted by: Isthian Thomas
The Ford GT90 was the 1990s icon we never got
"There is only one correct answer. The Ford GT90."
Submitted by: Cody Wright
"I've always found the GT90 to be super awkward. But there's some stuff going on that has aged really well. I'm still not a huge fan, but I don't recoil anymore. ;)"
Submitted by: Poorsche
The Dodge Slingshot was America's answer to the city car
"Dodge Slingshot i.e. Smart Roadster for the USA. I'd done >100 very entertaining laps of the Nordschleife in Smoadsters, and may import a few when they finally hit 25. Never selling them, or a rebodied version of their brilliant chassis and spunky looks, is a huge missed opportunity to generate literally millions in losses by Dodge."
Submitted by: Kurt Edelbach
The Dodge Copperhead was a V6-powered baby Viper
"Dodge could bring the Copperhead back, release it as a high-performance V6 hardtop coupe with optional convertible. Offer an SRT version. Keep the orange color but make other, exciting colors that aren't shades of gray and black and white."
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
The Chrysler Firepower could've been a luxury Viper
"The 2005 Chrysler Firepower. A Dodge Viper-based V8-powered hardtop. Visually, I think it was some of Brian Nielander's best work. It was clearly a Chrysler; it was also clearly a GT. The 6.1L Hemi V8 under the hood was brash and fun but showed true potential as a performer in a class America tends not to chase."
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
The Mazda Vision Coupe looked like it leapt off the drawing board
"I might donate an organ to have a production version of the Mazda VISION Coupe Concept, especially if they put an inline-6 in it."
Submitted by: Stephen.
The Cadillac Ciel was a hybrid luxury convertible with suicide doors
"Wish Cadillac had built the Ceil concept. Especially in a hardtop."
Submitted by: Dan60
The Chrysler ME Four-Twelve was yet another lost American supercar
"Chrysler ME Four-Twelve That's how you save the brand!"
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
The Nissan IDx was a never-built tuner's delight
"Nissan IDx – What a huge missed opportunity to have an affordable, sporty, RWD GR-86 competitor with distinctive styling. Yeah, most younger buyers my age won't get the 510 reference, but the car still looked rad. It could have given Nissan the shot in the arm they need."
Submitted by: Frosteeman