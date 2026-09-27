46% Of School Bus-Riding Kids Report Almost Being Hit By Reckless Drivers Who Ignored Flashing Lights

Supposedly, the U.S. cares about protecting children. You certainly hear plenty of Republican politicians ranting about it on the news, but it's also obvious they don't believe a word they say. If they actually cared about kids, they wouldn't be demanding the federal government have the power to dictate who can play on an elementary school soccer team. They'd be worried about actual threats to kids' lives, like the fact that in a new survey, nearly half of school bus-riding kids experienced a close encounter with a reckless driver in a school zone or near a school bus.

The survey in question comes from the Governors Highway Safety Association, and if you don't think kids should have to live with a fear of being run over just trying to get to school, the report is incredibly concerning. The survey found that 46% of children have experienced close calls with reckless drivers at bus stops or in school zones. Which isn't quite half, but it's a lot closer to half than any of us should feel comfortable with. Additionally, among all school children (not just the ones who ride the bus), the survey found that 36% of school-age children had experienced a similar close call, and 43% of parents said they knew another child who'd nearly been hit.

And don't tell these parents those drivers simply don't realize they're speeding through school zones or blowing past parked school buses. When parents were asked why they thought so many people love driving dangerously around kids, 53% said they think it's because drivers don't think they'll ever get caught. Which generally tracks if you've gone out in public recently and met members of the general public. Those are other people's kids, after all, not ones worth caring about.