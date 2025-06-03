Making It Safer To Bike Gets More People To Ride Bikes, Shocking Study Shows

If you listened to drivers, you'd think all bicycle infrastructure was a giant waste of money because everywhere that isn't a single-family house rightfully belongs to cars. Also, even if you did build a bunch of protected bike lanes, no one would use them because no one actually rides their bike anywhere. If you believe in this so-called "science" thing, though, a new study published in Nature just came to a shocking, impossible-to-believe conclusion. Apparently, if you make it safe for people to ride their bikes by building protected bike lanes, a lot more people in that area start riding their bikes.

You're probably going to want to sit down before you read any further, but as it turns out, people don't like riding their bikes on the same roads as a bunch of drivers who refuse to look up from their phones while piloting 6,000-pound metal bricks. Additionally, the number of people willing to use bikes as transportation is not fixed, so if you add separate infrastructure, it incentivizes more people to get out there on two wheels. As the study found, areas "that installed protected bicycle lanes experienced bicycle commuter increases 1.8 times larger than standard bicycle lane block groups, 1.6 times larger than shared-lane marking block groups and 4.3 times larger than block groups that did not install bicycle facilities."

Additionally, researchers found that on a per-mile basis, adding protected bike lanes "was significantly associated with bicycle commuter increases 52.5% stronger than standard bicycle lane mileage and 281.2% stronger than shared-lane marking mileage." Huh. Who could have possibly guessed that might be the case? Thankfully, you can rest assured that your local government will still ignore their findings, since it isn't like promoting exercise would be good for adults or anything. Plus, you wouldn't want to inconvenience the people driving their Suburbans and Ram 2500s to Publix.