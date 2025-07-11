Even You Could Leave Your Kids In A Hot Car, Research Shows

While it isn't our fault that human memory is faulty, there are still things you can do to reduce the chances of forgetting your child in a hot car. That includes getting in the habit of never leaving a child alone in the car in the first place. It may be fine when the weather is nice, but the more frequently you leave your kid in the car on cool days, the more likely it is that you'll forget them on a hot day. Additionally, cars can get dangerously hot even when the ambient temperature outside is relatively comfortable. It may not feel too hot to you, but your child could still be in danger.

Consumer Reports also recommends asking child care providers to contact you if your child doesn't show up at their typical drop-off time unless you've let them know you'll be late, or you won't be bringing your child in that day. It can also be a good idea to set alarms and reminders on your phone, and CR also encourages parents to keep their cars locked while at home and put the keys where kids can't get them. Doing so should help keep kids from crawling into a car while you aren't paying attention.

Additionally, try placing your child's things in the front seat when you're driving without another adult and placing your own things in the back seat. It's a lot harder to forget you have a child in the car when their diaper bag is up front, where you can see it. Plus, on the off-chance you did forget your child was in the car, you're a lot less likely to walk off without noticing if you have to open the back door to grab your handbag, lunchbox or briefcase.

No parent wants to forget a child in a hot car, but it still happens, even to otherwise good parents. But perhaps, if we could be more honest with ourselves that human memory is faulty and build in safeguards, we can reduce the number of hot car deaths that occur every year. After all, it's only going to get hotter in the coming years.