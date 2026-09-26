These Are The 12 Quickest Porsche EVs

Before Porsche launched its first EV, the Taycan, in 2019, the list of the quickest Porsches was mainly populated by 911 Turbos, GT2s, and the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar. Today, however, the Stuttgart-based automaker has six different models in its portfolio that are quicker than the latest 911 Turbo S.

That's mightily impressive, because the 2026 911 Turbo S packs Porsche's T-Hybrid powertrain and is good for 701 horsepower and a 0-to-60 sprint of 2.4 seconds. Yet, you can match that acceleration figure with a Porsche-badged family SUV that accommodates five people and their cargo without coughing CO2 or other pollutants into the atmosphere (at least not directly).

Heck, the 911 Turbo S won't even earn a spot on the podium in this list of the quickest Porsche EVs. Nor will it seat more people or carry more cargo. Electric cars have already set a new 0-to-60 benchmark, and Porsche's EVs are some of the fastest around. And we aren't talking hypercars here, but family SUVs (Macan and Cayenne Turbo Electric) and all-terrain wagons (Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo). So, get ready for some relentless acceleration figures, often in the sub-3-second range.

Before we jump into the matter, it's important to note that we ranked these cars using Porsche's official acceleration figures. In one case, we had to source a 0-to-62 mph (0-to-100 km/h) acceleration figure because that model was never sold in the U.S. The 0-to-60 mph time for this car should be lower, but we won't delve into calculating the exact figure because it involves many variables. Also, all acceleration times are with launch control enabled.