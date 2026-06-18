Porsche Is Taycan Away The Cross Turismo And Sport Turismo Wagon Options

It's no secret that wagons aren't all that popular in America, at least when it comes to actual, paying customers and not passionate-but-broke car dudes on the internet. The roster of longroofs available new in the U.S. now that the Taycans are gone basically consists of the BMW M5 Touring, Audi's RS6 Avant and next-gen A6 Allroad, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain and E53 Wagon, and the Subaru Outback if you still count that new, aggressively rugged-looking one as a wagon.

Porsche used to offer a Panamera Sport Turismo here too, but it also went away back in 2023. In other words, it's pretty much all German, midsize, high-performance or off-road stuff now, and Porsche taking away the Taycans basically cuts down the pool of U.S. wagons by about 20 to 25%.

That being said, wagon aversion isn't a global phenomenon. I was recently in China for the Beijing Auto Show and, as it turns out, they love a good wagon over there—specifically the luxurious, electric kind that conspicuously looks a whole lot like the very Porsches that are being cut for us. As of this writing, the Porsche China configurator has yet to update with the 2027 Taycan, but I'd be shocked if the Sport and Cross Turismo Taycans won't live on in that market. At this point, I'm tempted to say something about Americans and good taste and how we're only doing this to ourselves, but will refrain as we have probably suffered enough.