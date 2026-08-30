I'm Taking My Porsche To The Arctic Circle, Even If It Kills Me

The time has come for me and 51 of my future best friends to begin our two-week trek into the wilderness of Northern Canada and Alaska. This has been a journey a decade in the making, as I first heard about the Alcan 5000 rally from famed Canadian driver Andrew Comrie-Picard when I interviewed him about the event for my now-dead podcast back in 2016. Because I have that Midwesterner urge to do things the hard way on purpose, and I'm a guy who deeply enjoys type 3 fun, I was instantly hooked on the idea of a 5,000-plus mile rally that won't see a paved road or chain restaurant for nearly two weeks. When my buddy Alex asked me last November if I wanted to participate in the event, I didn't even think, I said "yes" before he'd finished his question.

There are many of you who might see this trip as asinine, particularly as I'll be entering the event in a mildly modified 13-year-old Porsche SUV with 110,000 miles on the odometer. Sometimes you just have to push yourself to experience something new, and after nearly forty years of new experiences, I'm quickly running low on stuff I've never done before. Could it all go pear-shaped? Yeah, and that's the trick of it. To me, a life well lived is a life full of risk and effort. I don't expect much danger to life and limb, but certainly damage to wallet and ego are possible. I don't even particularly care if we place well in the rally, my goal is just to finish and have a blast in the process.

There's nothing more special to me than a long road trip with gorgeous vistas, and to do so among like-minded enthusiasts in a competitive environment is extra special. Preparing for this event has been on my mind for several months now, and with the start line quickly approaching, I thought it might be best to break down everything I've done to the car and myself to prepare. Let's dig into it and maybe by the end you'll be convinced to sign up for the next one.