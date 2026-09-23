What Happens When You Put Gas Into A Diesel Engine

Look, I get it. You were distracted by whatever nonsense was on your TikTok, you grabbed the wrong handle, and put it in your truck without thinking about it. It happens to lots of people. Some people. People have done it, that's what I'm saying. Every fueling station has different colored handles for the diesel pumps, so you got confused and put gasoline in your diesel-powered vehicle. How bad could it be? Gasoline and diesel are both liquids used to power engines, after all.

If you accidentally pump gasoline into your diesel engine, though, even a little bit, you shouldn't even try to start it. The best course of action is to have the vehicle towed to a shop and the entire fuel system drained. There is a reason that diesel and gasoline pumps use separate nozzles, as even the smallest amount of gasoline fuel held in the pump hose can completely ruin your diesel vehicle. Different grades of gasoline can share a pump handle, and mixing those together isn't the end of the world, but diesel is a different beast.

The two fuels may seem alike, but pumping the wrong one into your car could wreck your day, if not your ride. Even with a small amount of gasoline in your diesel tank, you'll likely notice significant performance issues with your vehicle. Gasoline-contaminated diesel will result in incomplete combustion, misfires, and potential damage to your fuel system components. Gasoline is particularly harsh on high-pressure diesel fuel injectors, potentially causing long-term fuel delivery issues even after the gasoline is out of your tank. Incomplete combustion can cause hot spots inside the engine's combustion chamber, too, potentially overheating and damaging the cylinder walls and pistons.