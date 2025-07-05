Can You Mix 87 And 91 Octane? Here's What Happens If You Do

The answer is yes: You can mix 87 and 91 octane gasoline without blowing your engine to hell. With that out of the way, let's discuss what mixing different octane fuels does to your engine in terms of combustion and timing. Let's first figure out all the fuss about octane.

Octane rating is a fuel's resistance to spontaneously igniting at higher temperatures and pressures. The higher the octane rating, the more it resists catching fire before it's supposed to. To understand better, let's discuss combustion in a gasoline engine. A spark plug ignites the air-fuel mixture inside the engine's cylinder. The flame from the ignition burns it in a controlled and efficient manner, ensuring all the fuel in this mixture is burned off. This clean burn is important for the environment, too.

Now, there's a chance that the fuel autoignites before it's supposed to, due to high temperature and pressure inside the cylinder. This phenomenon of the air-fuel mixture catching fire before the spark ignition is called knocking. In that case, you have two ignitions, one from autoignition and one from spark ignition. This puts excessive pressure on moving engine components and can damage them.

The 91 octane gasoline fuel resists engine temperatures and pressures better than 87 octane gasoline and keeps knocking at bay. That's why it's recommended in turbocharged and high-compression engines. It's why some modern engines require premium gas.