Home Heating Oil Is Basically Diesel, But You Shouldn't Use It In Your Truck

Diesel prices are skyrocketing, to the point where we've added an entire section in The Morning Shift dedicated to tracking the increase in fuel costs. And while oil and gas companies make billions thanks to the Iran war, some gas stations are out of diesel entirely — a situation that we in the industry call "not great," when basically every product that has to get from one part of the country does so on diesel-powered semi trucks. Those of you with diesel trucks of your own may be wondering if there are alternatives, and here's the answer: Yes, but you shouldn't use them.

Diesel fuel is, functionally, the same as home heating oil. There are some small differences in additives and sulfur content, but they're immaterial to the function of the fuel: Both will burn in a diesel engine, and make your truck move. Some diesel additives are intended to promote engine health over high mileage, but even those aren't necessary for the most basic function of an engine. You can, in the most basic sense of the term, run your diesel truck on home heating oil.