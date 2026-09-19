Here's How Much Jalopnik Readers Care About A Car's Branding

I don't care about branding if the car is good, 100%! I prove that already because I own a Corvette. I didn't grow up caring about corvette, I grew up in the 80's, had posters ofthe Testarossa and the Countach, parents had Hondas, had an Uncle with cool BMW's and a Porsche so those were the brands I cared about. I buy the corvette specifically because it's a good value, or at least the closest I can afford to the exotic car experience but not a brand I really care about or have any loyalty to. If a new car came that looked and performed better for a better price I would take, in my mind at least Corvette is not a premium brand but I do really enjoy driving the car so that what I own.

Suggested by Korey Konopasek

Corvette is a pretty good parallel, because it does 90% of what the European supercars manage, but for half the money, or less. I'd choose a C8 over anything Ferrari makes these days, and it's not even close.

I usually go for the best car for the money, regardless of brand. Then i maintain that vehicle, more or less, by the book. This approach has led me to having a great experience with all my vehicles whether it's a Nissan, Dodge, Chevy, or Cadillac. On one hand, i feel that I'd have great luck with a new brand. On the other hand i question whether the new brand has the same amount of research and development as the other large auto manufacturers. Ultimately the price and the warranty could win over my business but I wouldn't go into it with high expectations.

Suggested by Mikey

You seem like a pretty level-headed character. What are you doing in the comments section of a blog in 2026? It's supposed to be only the bonkers ones here with wild opinions!

Pretty much 0. I was ready to buy a Kia Stinger in 2019. Friends were like "eww why a kia?" but i didn't care. I ended up not getting one because the dealer experience was garbage and in the time it took the sales rep to come back from... whatever the hell it was he was doing for so long while I was waiting in his office, I reconsidered the whole thing and got a used EV. 0 ragrets. Flash forward to 2026 and kia has some of the best EVs out there and I have an ev6 in my garage.

Suggested by Atomic

I've definitely had some pretty bad dealership experiences turn me away from a new car purchase before, so I totally understand. I'd hate to be so loyal to a brand that I would be forced to deal with that kind of customer service regularly.

Would like to hear from Rivian people on this topic and even early Tesla Model S buyers. Both those brands had zero reputation in the beginning and it didn't stop a large number of people (with means) from jumping on the Model S and R1S bandwagon. For me personally, I'm a car lover. If it looks great and has the performance I'm looking for I'll take a chance on something new like Slate or TELO.

Suggested by uphillputt

I think you're on to something. By all accounts, the early Tesla and Rivian people were quite happy with their cars, though they were not without their faults. It seems pretty standard that anything launching today has to be at least on par with Rivian's launch, if not better. Slate certainly shows promise, but they haven't delivered anything yet, so time will tell.