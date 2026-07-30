New Recession Indicator Just Dropped: BMW Is Apparently No Longer Doing A G-Wagen Rival

All that said, there's an argument to be made that showy halo cars like a potential G-Wagen rival are more recession-proof than most products — Lamborghini just had its best sales year ever in 2025 via flagship supercars, and while Ford sales overall are down, rich folks keep buying Raptors.

BMW in particular, however, is a company that categorically didn't have a very good experience the last time it did a unique, flagship, electrified, new-model SUV like this. The BMW XM, which can be described as a sort of BMW G-Wagen project but make it fast instead of off-road, debuted in 2022 to polarizing critical reception. Sales also weren't spectacular, leading to deep discounts by 2024, and BMW discontinuing all but the top Label model for 2026.

But who knows? 2029 is still a ways away, and there's plenty of time for BMW to (allegedly) reverse course again and bring us the X8 or whatever the top 0.5% of its clientele wants. Maybe we'll just have to wait for the economy to become good again. The economy is going to become good again, right?