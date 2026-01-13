Just $250 In Parts Made My Best Motorcycle Even Better
I absolutely love my 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Of my seven motorcycles, this is the one I ride the most. After a couple of years with the bike, it's almost exactly the perfect medium-distance quick-accelerating 100+ mile per hour daily commuter. After a few thousand miles with the bike, however, I've found a couple of things that I felt needed a change. I spent some time on the aesthetics of the bike last summer, so now I wanted to focus on making the bike a little more ride-focused. In case you weren't aware, Harley-Davidson always makes it very easy for their bikes to be modified, because Harley people love making it their own. Even though this isn't a traditional Harley, it takes to mods just as easily.
So, I warmed up my credit card and sent my browser over to Revzilla.com to do a little looking around. I was looking for a better mirror solution than the factory mirrors, as they're mounted just a little too narrow for me to see anything beyond my shoulders in the rear-view. I always love the idea of bar end mirrors, partially because they look awesome, and partially because it'll help me see what's behind. For a while I've wanted to get a set of ODI's Vans "waffle sole" pattern grips, so I got the 1-inch Harley bar diameter grips in a maroon color that almost matches the paint of my bike. Again, this is an aesthetic choice, but I desperately wanted to get rid of the stock "grips" that don't have any texture to them at all. I constantly found myself having issues with my hands cramping as I had to put extra effort into holding the throttle open. These should help.
Another comfort/style addition was found in swapping the too-far-away chrome brake lever for a blacked-out piece ordered directly from Oberon Performance in the UK. After looking around on the LiveWire Reddit, these things seemed to be the right move for me, as others recommended them. I'm glad they did, this is a nice piece.
Get a grip
Sometimes you have to tear something down so you can rebuild it again. After disassembling the handlebar switchgear on both sides, I started this process by cutting the left grip off and cleaning up the glue that Harley used to keep it in place. The right side came apart much easier, but my stomach dropped a little bit when I pulled it off. Oh, the new grips I bought won't work for this, because it's an electronic throttle grip with a geared end. Back to the drawing board.
As luck would have it, ODI also makes a Vans-style grip set for all e-throttle Harleys. It isn't quite the simplistic look as the traditional cable-throttle grips, but it fits, it works, and I'm happy. There wasn't an option for maroon with this style, so I went with "gum" to match my Vans soles.
The adjustable brake lever will definitely make things a little easier on my wrists and hands. With the stock brake lever, I found the reach just a smidge too long, and I discovered I was riding with just one finger on the lever. It was worth the 80 bucks to get a nice milled aluminum (excuse me, aluminium, they're British) lever with adjustable reach. Now the lever is nice and close to the grip, so I don't have to stretch my middle finger so much. With better grip on the throttle and a more comfortable reach to the brake for my right hand, my riding just got a smidge safer than before.
Mirror mods
In order to get the bar end mirrors to fit, I had to immediately modify my brand new left side grip. As the mirror needs to fit inside the tube of the handlebar, I had to cut a hole in the end of the grip to make it work. I was a little bit sad to cut my new grips, but needs must and all that. With a drill bit and a Dremel sanding drum, I made quick work of the hole and popped the now-holey grip onto the bike. Slam the mirror into the end of the grip and expand the mechanism inside the bar with a properly-sized torx bit, and the job's all done quick as poop through a goose.
In the end, the handlebars of my Harley are significantly cleaner than they were a week ago. I have at least one functional mirror now, a brake lever I'll actually be able to put some effort into, and grips that actually grip. We're in the grips of a frozen winter, and while there have been a few hearty thaws that allowed me to get back out on the bike for a day or two here and there, it's largely been inside. When I can't ride the thing, it's nice to get a few minor projects completed. It feels good, man. Now we're ready for spring.
There are still two projects I want to complete on this bike before I consider it "done" once and for all. The first is a manufacturing issue that is well known on these first-year LiveWires. The big rectangular dash screen was very nice when it was new, but the heat of a few summers has caused the screen to separate and a big air bubble has formed over the whole width of the viewing area. Apparently Harley has issued a service bulletin for this, which involves updating to the new-style LiveWire One round gauge pod, which looks quite nice. I've booked in with my local Harley dealer to get the job done, but haven't got an appointment time lined up yet. The second project I want to complete is the removal of the bike's stock passenger foot pegs. With the carbon fiber pillion cover, and the fact that I don't ever have a backpack passenger, I don't have a need for these pegs or the chunky posts they sit on. I need to get the aluminum machined off, but haven't yet found the time. Perhaps soon I'll walk you through both of these projects. Until then, keep it two wheels down and on the black stuff.