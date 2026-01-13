Just $250 In Parts Made My Best Motorcycle Even Better

In order to get the bar end mirrors to fit, I had to immediately modify my brand new left side grip. As the mirror needs to fit inside the tube of the handlebar, I had to cut a hole in the end of the grip to make it work. I was a little bit sad to cut my new grips, but needs must and all that. With a drill bit and a Dremel sanding drum, I made quick work of the hole and popped the now-holey grip onto the bike. Slam the mirror into the end of the grip and expand the mechanism inside the bar with a properly-sized torx bit, and the job's all done quick as poop through a goose.

Bradley Brownell

In the end, the handlebars of my Harley are significantly cleaner than they were a week ago. I have at least one functional mirror now, a brake lever I'll actually be able to put some effort into, and grips that actually grip. We're in the grips of a frozen winter, and while there have been a few hearty thaws that allowed me to get back out on the bike for a day or two here and there, it's largely been inside. When I can't ride the thing, it's nice to get a few minor projects completed. It feels good, man. Now we're ready for spring.

Bradley Brownell

There are still two projects I want to complete on this bike before I consider it "done" once and for all. The first is a manufacturing issue that is well known on these first-year LiveWires. The big rectangular dash screen was very nice when it was new, but the heat of a few summers has caused the screen to separate and a big air bubble has formed over the whole width of the viewing area. Apparently Harley has issued a service bulletin for this, which involves updating to the new-style LiveWire One round gauge pod, which looks quite nice. I've booked in with my local Harley dealer to get the job done, but haven't got an appointment time lined up yet. The second project I want to complete is the removal of the bike's stock passenger foot pegs. With the carbon fiber pillion cover, and the fact that I don't ever have a backpack passenger, I don't have a need for these pegs or the chunky posts they sit on. I need to get the aluminum machined off, but haven't yet found the time. Perhaps soon I'll walk you through both of these projects. Until then, keep it two wheels down and on the black stuff.