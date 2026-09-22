1992 GMC Typhoon For Sale With 146,000 Miles Will Show You What The Cool Dads Drove In The '90s

When people talk about the genesis of the high-performance SUV, luxury cars like the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne are often the first to be brought up. But they're forgetting that GMC was already out here going fast in big boxes since the early '90s. And now, if you have 25 grand lying around, you too can relive the glory. The 1992 GMC Typhoon you see above is for sale on CarGurus, with an asking price of $25,180. The car is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has 146,825 miles on the odometer. According to the dealer, this particular example is just one of 345 Typhoons ever painted Apple Red. For reference, GMC made a total of 4,697 Typhoons across model years 1992 and 1993.

Based on the GMC Jimmy of the era, the Typhoon uses a 4.3-liter turbocharged V6 making 280 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque, letting it go from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. The engine features a Mitsubishi turbocharger, a Garrett water-to-air intercooler, and a twin-bore throttle body out of the V8 from a Corvette.