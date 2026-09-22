1992 GMC Typhoon For Sale With 146,000 Miles Will Show You What The Cool Dads Drove In The '90s
When people talk about the genesis of the high-performance SUV, luxury cars like the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne are often the first to be brought up. But they're forgetting that GMC was already out here going fast in big boxes since the early '90s. And now, if you have 25 grand lying around, you too can relive the glory. The 1992 GMC Typhoon you see above is for sale on CarGurus, with an asking price of $25,180. The car is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has 146,825 miles on the odometer. According to the dealer, this particular example is just one of 345 Typhoons ever painted Apple Red. For reference, GMC made a total of 4,697 Typhoons across model years 1992 and 1993.
Based on the GMC Jimmy of the era, the Typhoon uses a 4.3-liter turbocharged V6 making 280 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque, letting it go from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. The engine features a Mitsubishi turbocharger, a Garrett water-to-air intercooler, and a twin-bore throttle body out of the V8 from a Corvette.
The Typhoon shares its underpinnings with the fastest truck of the '90s
The Typhoon, by the way, is not to be confused with the Syclone — GMC's pickup truck that could outrun sports cars, which was essentially a Typhoon in pickup truck form. That said, the Typhoon is very much an SUV by the old-school definition – it's just a two-door pickup truck with a cap and rear seats bolted in, something you can spot just by looking at it. And because the Typhoon was some 223 pounds heavier than the Syclone, it was slower. The Syclone had a claimed 0-60 mph time of just 4.6 seconds and topped out at 124.
Back in '92, the Typhoon had a starting price of $28,995, which is equal to about $70,000 in today's money, adjusted for inflation. When Car and Driver reviewed it, they found the performance to be "outrageous," covering the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds — just a tad slower than the Acura NSX at the time. Handling couldn't really be described as sports-car delicate, but sheer grip was impressive for its size and era, pulling 0.79 g on the skidpad. But is it worth 25 grand in 2026? Given its closest modern contemporary, the 250-hp Ford Maverick Lobo, starts at almost $38,000, the performance and utility per dollar here isn't bad. And that's before you factor in the Typhoon's undeniable cult curb appeal.