The Contentious History Of The Term 'SUV'

The term "Sport Utility Vehicle" is a contentious one. To a purist, a vehicle needs to feature a ladder frame, a transfer case, and all-wheel drive to qualify as an SUV. But to many members of the general public, being tall and having a rear liftgate is all that it takes to be classified as one. The term has become so diluted that even the Polestar 3, a sleek electric performance vehicle, is marketed as an SUV. It's a prime example of how the goalposts have clearly shifted from utility to image building. But why is the definition of "SUV" so contentious in the first place?

In truth, the history of the SUV itself muddles the term's meaning. Back in the post-World War II era, the SUV came about as the need for a vehicle as capable as the Willys Jeep, but with more civility and comfort. But if you look at the alternatives back then, they either weren't comfortable enough or lacked the essential spice — four-wheel drive. Moving forward in history, you got lifestyle-centric vehicles like the Scout 80 and Ford Bronco. These did lay the template for the SUV term, but when viewed objectively, they were essentially trucks.

Then came vehicles like the Jeep Wagoneer, which offered customers a richer driving experience with go-anywhere capability. And its successor — the Cherokee — fully embraced the SUV label. Midway through its lifespan, the Cherokee lineage moved to a unibody style, ditching the traditional, utilitarian ladder frame, making its claim to the SUV terminology questionable. But the terminology exploded during this era, too, encompassing everything from the Ford Explorer to the Honda CR-V. Somewhere along the line, "SUV" lost its meaning, becoming a marketing buzzword to describe glorified hatchbacks on stilts.