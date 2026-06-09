Here's How Much A 2021 BMW X5 M Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Adding an M badge to an already sharp-handling BMW X5 SUV makes it nothing short of a sports car masquerading as a practical family crossover. The 2021 BMW X5 M seats five adults, offers 33.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats, and goes from zero to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. It's not as quick as the seventh-generation hybrid BMW M5, but it's not bad for an SUV. The base X5 M has a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Sending all that oomph to all four wheels is an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the X5 M Competition has been tuned for 617 hp.

The 2021 BMW X5 M is a blindingly fast SUV in any flavor, but it looks like its steep $106,095 MSRP and sky-high maintenance costs have rendered it few favors in terms of resale value. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) has estimated the national average price of a 2021 BMW X5 M at $57,600, which is about 54% of its original MSRP. Edmunds adds that the trade-in value of a 2021 BMW X5 M in "outstanding condition" is around $55,854, which roughly aligns with KBB estimates.

However, Car Edge has presented a more conservative estimate of the 2021 X5 M's depreciation. It claims a 44% value drop in 5 years, with resale values hovering at around $71,400 today. Still, the site adds that this estimate applies to units that averaged 13,600 miles a year and are in relatively good shape.