Indian Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary With Gorgeous Hand-Painted Bikes
This year marks 125 years of Indian Motorcycles, an anniversary the brand is celebrating from all possible angles. Never mind that the company's ownership has changed hands like a hot potato, and that the current Indian's link to the original is largely an exercise in branding — the newly private equity-owned company is putting 125 candles on its birthday cake this year. Luckily for us, though, that birthday comes with gifts like the Chief Vintage and this new line of spectacular-looking hand-painted bikes.
Indian is giving the 125th Anniversary treatment to four of its bikes: The Chief Vintage, the Scout Bobber, the Challenger, and the Roadmaster. All four get their own little unique touches, but the formula is similar throughout the line. Red paint with black accents, "125th Anniversary" badging, and a custom seat. That paint is all hand-applied, and it's even better-looking than a few press shots could ever possibly display.
Truly fantastic paint
I actually got to see the 125th Anniversary bikes in person at the Chief Vintage launch, which means I've been sitting on the secret of this fantastic paint for weeks now. The pictures have a hard time showing off just how much flake is in the colors here, the bikes really look like something special. I'm not sold on the package for the Chief Vintage itself — that bike really just feels most at-home in a classic red — but the rest of the lineup looks better than any other color Indian has offered.
These 125th Anniversary finishes are gorgeous, but they don't come cheap. The cheapest of the bunch is the Scout Bobber, which can be had in anniversary trim for $17,499, while the Chief Vintage steps the pricing up to $24,999. The Challenger is a further price jump, up to $41,999, while the Roadmaster tops the range at $43,999. Those prices may tempt you to lock these bikes up in your garage, protect them until you put them on Bring A Trailer in 30 years, but I beg you — if you can afford one of these beautiful bikes, put it out on the road. They deserve to be seen.