Indian Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary With Gorgeous Hand-Painted Bikes

I actually got to see the 125th Anniversary bikes in person at the Chief Vintage launch, which means I've been sitting on the secret of this fantastic paint for weeks now. The pictures have a hard time showing off just how much flake is in the colors here, the bikes really look like something special. I'm not sold on the package for the Chief Vintage itself — that bike really just feels most at-home in a classic red — but the rest of the lineup looks better than any other color Indian has offered.

These 125th Anniversary finishes are gorgeous, but they don't come cheap. The cheapest of the bunch is the Scout Bobber, which can be had in anniversary trim for $17,499, while the Chief Vintage steps the pricing up to $24,999. The Challenger is a further price jump, up to $41,999, while the Roadmaster tops the range at $43,999. Those prices may tempt you to lock these bikes up in your garage, protect them until you put them on Bring A Trailer in 30 years, but I beg you — if you can afford one of these beautiful bikes, put it out on the road. They deserve to be seen.