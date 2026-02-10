2026 Indian Chief Vintage Isn't Compensating For Anything

They say that hard times make strong men. Strong men make good times, which in turn beget weak men that make hard times. Plenty of modern men will bemoan how soft we've all gotten, how weak modern masculinity is, and they'll point to nebulous times Before — often during or immediately following World War II, but before all that complicated civil rights stuff — as times when the strong men of Traditional Masculinity reigned and created the good times we all now enjoy.

It would follow that the Indian Chief Vintage — a variant of the Chief platform that harkens back to the company's post-World War II era — would be a bike for stronger men than, say, the unabashedly modern Sport Chief RT variant I rode last year. It would be rough-and-tumble, it would require a man's man to manhandle it into submission and cooperation. So why, then, is the Chief Vintage a more approachable, comfortable, and confident bike?

Full Disclosure: Indian shipped me out to Los Angeles to ride the Chief Vintage at the bike's launch event, which also included a celebratory party at the Petersen Automotive Museum where high-profile dealer owners and, for some reason, supposedly even William H. Macy were in attendance. The company paid for my airfare, lodging, and fuel, and I repaid the kind folks at Indian by throwing up in the Uber they bought to get me from LAX to the hotel. Sorry if that incurred a cleaning fee. That's also why I'm wearing pants that don't fit in the pictures, they're just what I could grab at a random Ross Dress for Less in LA.