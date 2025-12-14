The Oldest Motorcycle Brand In America Isn't Harley-Davidson Or Indian

Harley-Davidson holds a special place in the history of American motorcycles for a lot of reasons. One of those reasons is certainly the fact that the company is one of the country's oldest motorcycle brands, having been in continuous existence since 1903 — about 2 years after Indian Motorcycles was founded. Yes, Indian is older than Harley, but it also ceased operations for decades after 1953, was revived from 1999 to 2003, and then rebooted again when Polaris purchased the brand in 2011. Harley and Indian have been bitter rivals since the start, even at one time being responsible for a motorcycle war inside a world war.

Yet, you'll have to go back a little further than those well-known names to get to the oldest motorcycle brand in America. It was born from the Waltham Manufacturing Company, which, coincidentally, chose a name that's now as fraught with racist overtones as Indian: Orient.

Anyways, the starting point to the Orient venture began in 1893, when Charles H. Metz founded Waltham Manufacturing in Massachusetts to build bicycles. Now, the company also had its own factory bike-racing team at the time, and Metz came up with a unique machine to help. It was a tandem bicycle where the rider in the front handled steering and the rider in back controlled a small gas engine that powered the vehicle. The idea was to use the bike as a simple way to set the pace for the team during training, without needing to find another human to do the pace-bike pedaling. But then Metz had a sudden inspiration.