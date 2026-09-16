Trump's Idea For A West Point-Style Space Academy For NASA Begins To Take Shape

That said, the way the Trump administration is going about this is a bit unorthodox. First off, government academies like West Point require Congressional authorization to exist. Trump's executive order is a kick-off for the USSA project, but is nothing more than an idea without the legislative branch on board. Second, the goal of a first cohort by 2028, before the campus is even (proposedly) finished by 2031, is unusual. There are some other space-based goals slated for 2028 as well, chief among them landing astronauts back on the Moon. Why is 2028, specifically, the year for such ambitious targets? Nothing official. In unrelated news, 2028 will be the final year of the Trump presidency.

The RFI has some other oddities as you dig into it. The core purpose of the document is to allow states to petition to be the location for the USSA. There are a number of features that NASA is looking for, such as proximity to aerospace hubs, research centers, or NASA facilities. Makes sense. More perplexing is the page limit: States have to make their pitch in no more than 47 pages. That's a strange number, isn't it? Why not just round up to 50 pages? Well, Trump is the 47th president of the United States, and the in-development F-47 fighter jet was given that number in part as a reference to Trump.

For what it's worth, the RFI also mandates that the proposals from states "shall be Times New Roman, size 12... Text shall be single-spaced with double-spacing between paragraphs." Yes, your college papers really did prepare you for the real world.