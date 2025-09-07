Space Force Wants To Go Lower Than Low-Earth Orbit To Counter China

The space race between the U.S. and China has been heating up for a while now, as both nations seek to position themselves to own the future. America has been carefully watching China's on-orbit capabilities become more advanced, and at the same time, China is getting closer to landing people on the Moon again — before NASA's Artemis program. Now, the Space Force is also realizing that China has ambitions a lot closer to home, so close that the U.S. hasn't even tried to compete in this environment before. Welcome to the not-quite-space race.

The area in question is called very low-Earth orbit (VLEO), which, as you might imagine, is even lower than low-Earth orbit (LEO), usually the nearest environment where spacecraft operate. VLEO covers anywhere from 55 to 280 miles above the Earth's surface. This is where the atmosphere has gotten far too thin for conventional airplanes to fly, but is still just present enough to prevent it from being a vacuum. That trace amount of air means drag, which will slow down a satellite and eventually cause it to crash back to Earth. It also means that oxygen, a terribly corrosive gas that I can't believe I have to breath every day, will degrade the orbiter over time.

Seems like a terrible place to fly anything! And so, for the last few decades, basically nobody has. Now China is asking everyone else to hold its beer, and Space Force is refusing.