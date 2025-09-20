Walmart, Costco, And More: Which Brands Have The Best EV Charging Deals?

Anyone who has purchased an electric vehicle recently can take some relief in knowing that EV charging is finally taking hold in the U.S. This is more than just a question of where to charge, such as whether it is along your route and convenient, but also about finding the best price.

First, however, let's set the record straight on where to find the best deal on EV charging — it's in your own garage with a home charging station. Rates vary wildly depending on where you live and which utility you have, but U.S. News & World Reports recently stated the average at-home EV charging cost is around 17.45 cents per kWh (kilowatt hour).

Using per-kilowatt hour charging as a pricing model is a good apples-to-apples comparison. The problem, of course, is that you don't buy an electric car to have it sit in your garage all day. Out on the road, you want to be able to recharge quickly and at a low price.

Fortunately, your options for public EV charging are growing now that Walmart, Costco, and even Starbucks have announced they will offer more public charging stations. As you might expect, when there are more stations available, you can also find the best deal. Here's what we found for the EV road warriors.