Tesla Market Share Is Slowly Recovering In The U.S.

Happy Monday! It's September 14, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's sales recovery after last year, and the company's pinkie promises of a new Roadster. We'll also look at Trump's interest in American-made Chinese cars, and yet another Ford recall.

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