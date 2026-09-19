The benefits of getting outside and into nature are myriad, from improved breathing and lower risk of fatal respiratory illnesses to improved mental health and happiness and reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Of particular note in the growing body of research showing the benefits of time in the natural world is a 2022 study published by Scientifc Reports that suggests birdsong can have a major impact on a person's mood, cognition, and anxiety levels.

Sounds great, right? Well, wait until you hear about just how quickly traffic noise lessens and ultimately reverses these affects. Turns out that the suburbanites pushing their city councils to build massive sound walls around their neighborhoods were actually onto something. A 2026 study published by the British Ecological Society tested the effects of birdsong versus the effects of traffic noise and found that the benefits of those sweet, sweet poo-tee-weets begin to disappear rapidly when listeners can detect traffic noise in the background.

Does this mean that track days are actually making our mental health worse? We'll hold out for more research on that one. What about the guy who idles his Duramax-powered dually for 30 minutes every morning at 6 a.m.? Yeah, that one's definitely affecting us. And the Trump administration wants to increase noise thresholds for supersonic flight, so expect that to be the next type of traffic noise absolutely tanking your sanity.