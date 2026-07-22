Trump Administration Wants New Noise Threshold For Supersonic Planes By Mid-2027, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

It's been 23 years since Concorde darted passengers across the Atlantic Ocean in record time, but we could be close to a decades-long ban on overland supersonic flights being scrapped. The Federal Aviation Administration is working to establish new acceptable noise thresholds for supersonic flight by mid-2027. To collect data to set these standards, NASA will conduct test flights to survey the population's reaction to the noise.

The sonic booms that heavily restrained supersonic air travel could be a thing of the past. Boom Supersonic hopes to capitalize on a concept it calls "Boomless Cruise." The startup successfully used the Mach cutoff phenomenon on its XB-1 demonstrator, causing sound waves to refract off the atmosphere rather than reach the ground. With a similar goal in mind, NASA took its X-59 test plane supersonic for the first time in June to produce sonic "thumps" instead of booms. On the future of supersonic flight, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an FAA release: