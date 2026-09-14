If you're an oligarch whose investments secretly aren't doing so hot but you need a new car, boy do I have a deal for you: Mercedes-Maybach sent a bulletin to its dealers stating that remaining inventory of pre-facelift 2026 S680s now have a $70,000 incentive. That's right, this discount is for the top-of-the-line V12-powered ultra-luxury sedan, not the lowly, common man's V8-powered Mercedes-Maybach S580. Although, if your third 25-year-old wife is divorcing you or perhaps your staff is demanding something absurd and unreasonable like liveable wages, there's also a $45,000 incentive for remaining 2026 Maybach S580s, just maybe consider debadging it so nobody knows how bad things really are.

If you're able to get the full $70,000 discount, it would make an S680 with no options cost just $175,750, and the S580's discounts bring it down to a mere $168,500. Both of these incentives are only for preexisting 2026 models that are already on dealer lots, which means they're all pre-facelift cars that don't feature the updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class's glitzier styling or its Superscreen. This may actually be a good thing, depending on your persuasion — I prefer the pre-facelift interior design, but what would I know, I'm just a filthy commoner. Another challenge will be availability; at the time of publish there are only 32 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S680s on dealer lots across the country, so you'll want to act swiftly.