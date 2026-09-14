Get A V12-Powered Mercedes-Maybach S-Class For $70,000 Off, As Long As You Can Stomach Driving A Pre-Facelift Car
If you're an oligarch whose investments secretly aren't doing so hot but you need a new car, boy do I have a deal for you: Mercedes-Maybach sent a bulletin to its dealers stating that remaining inventory of pre-facelift 2026 S680s now have a $70,000 incentive. That's right, this discount is for the top-of-the-line V12-powered ultra-luxury sedan, not the lowly, common man's V8-powered Mercedes-Maybach S580. Although, if your third 25-year-old wife is divorcing you or perhaps your staff is demanding something absurd and unreasonable like liveable wages, there's also a $45,000 incentive for remaining 2026 Maybach S580s, just maybe consider debadging it so nobody knows how bad things really are.
If you're able to get the full $70,000 discount, it would make an S680 with no options cost just $175,750, and the S580's discounts bring it down to a mere $168,500. Both of these incentives are only for preexisting 2026 models that are already on dealer lots, which means they're all pre-facelift cars that don't feature the updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class's glitzier styling or its Superscreen. This may actually be a good thing, depending on your persuasion — I prefer the pre-facelift interior design, but what would I know, I'm just a filthy commoner. Another challenge will be availability; at the time of publish there are only 32 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S680s on dealer lots across the country, so you'll want to act swiftly.
It's up to the dealers to give you the discounts
Fortunately, beyond the styling changes and the lack of the gimmicky Superscreen, pre-facelift cars are still plenty sumptuous and exceptionally luxurious to drive or to be driven in, and most importantly the average proletarian isn't likely to notice that you've got the older model rather than the brand-spanking-new one.
You may have to argue with the Mercedes-Maybach salespeople to take advantage of these discounts, though, since they're classified as "dealer cash." CarsDirect, who broke the news about the discounts, defines dealer cash as "a manufacturer incentive designed to allow special discounting of new cars at the discretion of dealers. Unlike a rebate, dealers can pass along the savings or keep it as additional profit. While dealers are not obligated to even acknowledge the incentive, it's generally intended to help dealers sell more cars."
Maybe consider delegating the vulgar business of haggling to one of your staff rather than subjecting your well-heeled brain to the indignity of such a barbarous exertion.