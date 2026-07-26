Here's How Much A 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Ever since it debuted in 2014 as the first model of the modern Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, the Maybach S-Class has been the pinnacle of Mercedes' series production cars and a direct link to the legend of Wilhelm Maybach. Naturally, it doesn't come with an appealing price tag. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 arrived in 2020 as part of the all-new seventh S-Class generation, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sending 496 horsepower to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. And in keeping with the usually exclusive and expensive brief of vehicles that sit in the upper echelons of the bespoke, ultra-luxury car space, it was initially priced starting at a sky-high $185,950.
But as almost anyone who's ever purchased a new car knows, depreciation cares little for luxury. Thus, even the mighty Mercedes-Maybach ultimately had to succumb to its dictates, with Kelley Blue Book (KBB) citing its current fair purchase price at $123,000, on average. This represents a depreciation rate of 34.4% after five years — and significant savings for you as a buyer, considering the Maybach S580 continues to be a more expensive car than it's ever been, with the refreshed 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S580 expected to start well north of $200,000. To determine whether reality reflects this estimate, we researched the used car market to see what 2021 Maybach S580s are going for these days.
What is a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth today?
With the seventh-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class continuing to be in production, the used car market is being "flooded" with options. Yet, they've done very little to drive the prices of 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 models further down. Cars.com shows five S580s at the time of writing, with the cheapest one — a 57,190-mile example — listed at $99,970. The next least-expensive models are listed at around $123,000, $134,000, and $140,000, respectively. Many of the same cars can be found on CarGurus, albeit with slightly higher asking prices. Of the nine 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 listed on CarGurus, the most expensive one is a 6,327-mile example listed for $142,229. However, looking through the listings on Classic.com, prices can reach as high as $209,900.
Using the average prices of the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 models on these platforms to gauge the level of depreciation, the four models with listed prices on Cars.com have an average price of $124,232.5, which equates to a five-year depreciation of 33.19% and roughly tracks with KBB's estimate of 34.4%. Meanwhile, the price average on CarGurus puts that depreciation at 30.7%. Both are measured against the original $185,950 MSRP, but they don't account for any additional features or equipment optioned on these cars, which can add tens of thousands of dollars.
How does the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580's depreciation compare to a standard S580's?
Being the German automaker's flagship model, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 is such a big step up from the "regular" S580 in terms of equipment that you probably wouldn't be interested in cross-shopping it with anything that's not the 207-mph Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost. But it wouldn't hurt to have at least an idea of how the two models from the three-pointed star brand measure up in terms of depreciation. KBB's pricing data shows that the resale market is harsher on the standard Mercedes-Benz S580 than the pricier Maybach model. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 was priced from $117,350 new, but its value has since dropped around 50% to $58,300, based on its fair purchase price. This is 15.92 percentage points more than for the Maybach S580. CarEdge's estimate is similar at 47% depreciation for a five-year-old S580.
Part of the reason why the Mercedes-Benz S580 lost a larger proportion of its value than its more expensive sibling might be due to the latter's badge and supply. The Mercedes-Benz S580 is sold in much bigger volumes than the more exclusive Maybach model. This is evidenced by the comparatively low number of Maybach S580 models available for sale on CarGurus as of this writing (9) versus the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 (37).