Here's How Much A 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Ever since it debuted in 2014 as the first model of the modern Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, the Maybach S-Class has been the pinnacle of Mercedes' series production cars and a direct link to the legend of Wilhelm Maybach. Naturally, it doesn't come with an appealing price tag. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 arrived in 2020 as part of the all-new seventh S-Class generation, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sending 496 horsepower to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. And in keeping with the usually exclusive and expensive brief of vehicles that sit in the upper echelons of the bespoke, ultra-luxury car space, it was initially priced starting at a sky-high $185,950.

But as almost anyone who's ever purchased a new car knows, depreciation cares little for luxury. Thus, even the mighty Mercedes-Maybach ultimately had to succumb to its dictates, with Kelley Blue Book (KBB) citing its current fair purchase price at $123,000, on average. This represents a depreciation rate of 34.4% after five years — and significant savings for you as a buyer, considering the Maybach S580 continues to be a more expensive car than it's ever been, with the refreshed 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S580 expected to start well north of $200,000. To determine whether reality reflects this estimate, we researched the used car market to see what 2021 Maybach S580s are going for these days.