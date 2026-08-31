The Mercedes-Maybach S680 And GLS Both Get 15 MPG, But Only One Pays A Gas Guzzler Tax

While it may seem like improving fuel economy has been a point of focus over the past, well, several decades, there are still quite a few vehicles on the market where it takes a back seat. There are the usual suspects, such as focused, bigger-displacement V8 sports cars — the Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the first to come to mind — but it's very much a thing in the premium luxury segment.

Take, for instance, Mercedes' Maybach marque. To adequately and smoothly haul these hefty luxury yachts around, they have some pretty thirsty power trains beneath their hoods. Prime examples are the 2026 fabulous Mercedes-Maybach S680 and derivative GLS 600 4Matic; the former is powered by a torquey twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 while the latter has a hybridized twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under its acres of bodywork.

Oddly enough, they both get 15 mpg, and the back seat that fuel economy takes in either is quite spacious and opulent — but only one pays a gas guzzler tax. The reason why is rooted in vehicle sales when the gas guzzler tax was established, in 1978.