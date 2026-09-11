Ford Touts $1 Billion In Kentucky Truck Plant Investments After Sean Duffy Publicly Whined About Its Ties To Chinese Automakers

In more egg-on-face news for the Trump administration, a fight between its EPA and California over the state's stricter emissions standards has encountered another roadblock as a recent court action favored the Golden State. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a preliminary injunction against the EPA, ordering it to withdraw or correct a recent set of actions that would have continued the agency's elimination of the waivers.

The court accused the EPA of "gamesmanship" and "mind-numbing word calisthenics" for its attempt to reclassify six waivers in an attempt to give Congress the opportunity to get rid of the standards. They govern everything from passenger vehicles and trucks to small lawn care gear like mowers and chainsaws. From Automotive News:

It "may seem like a clever policy move, but undermines honest compliance with the law, which is what Americans should expect from executive branch agencies," said Judge Beryl A. Howell in the memorandum opinion explaining the preliminary injunction. A spokesperson for the EPA told Automotive News in an email that it is "considering immediate appeal options." The injunction raises the stakes in one of two major legal battles over the waivers, which have ripple effects far beyond the Golden State. Sixteen states and Washington, D.C. have adopted versions of one of the California standards at issue in the injunction case, governing roughly 37 percent of new U.S. light-duty vehicle sales. The injunction affects what is essentially the fallback plan for auto companies hoping to prepare for the trajectory of California's increasingly ambitious emissions targets. For decades the EPA has granted California waivers to write its own emissions policies to prevent air pollution. The EPA approved California's regulations using this mechanism during the Biden administration. The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have come up with a controversial way of using Congressional authority to strip the state of its waivers. The method involves reclassifying the waivers as "rules" which are subject to Congressional approval or disapproval.

So much for states' rights, huh?

In 2025, the Trump EPA successfully reclassified three waivers: Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks and the Heavy-Duty Low Nitrogen Oxides rule. The reclassification process enabled the EPA to send those rules to Congress for disapproval and President Donald Trump signed those changes into law in June 2025. A separate court case in California is addressing those waivers. Many auto industry players considered ACC II overly strict and unrealistic, as it would have required 100 percent of new vehicle sales to be zero-emissions vehicles (including some plug-in hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles) by 2035. In June 2026, the EPA reclassified four additional waivers with the intent to send them to Congress for disapproval. Those waivers governed greenhouse gas emissions standards from the Obama administration, Advanced Clean Cars I (also from the Obama administration but reinstated under President Joe Biden) and small off-road engines such as those in outdoor power equipment. In July 2026, the EPA reclassified two additional waivers: those governing large ships docked at ports and commercial harbor craft.

These six are the reclassifications at issue in the case involved in the injunctions. The California Air Resources Board has preserved ACC I standards while ACC II has been tied up in court, but automakers can voluntarily comply with ACC II and its stricter requirements.