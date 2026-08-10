Chinese EVs Are Winning The War On Iran

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is incredibly dumb, and it's caused some predictably dumb consequences for global trade: Namely, massive increases in fuel costs. This is great for EV makers, and China has the best budget-friendly EVs ready to go out to the world. From the Wall Street Journal:

One group that doesn't want the Iran war to end soon is China's electric-vehicle makers.

They began the year with a glut of EVs on their hands and weak demand at home. The crisis in the Middle East is helping them export their way out of trouble: Chinese carmakers are sending excess supply to overseas markets, where high gasoline prices are prompting more drivers to buy EVs. The market share of traditional carmakers is the big casualty.

China's EV exports rose 120% in the first half of 2026 from the same period of last year, data from the International Energy Agency shows. EV sales have roughly doubled in Brazil, Australia, Korea and Vietnam since the war began. EV sales in Colombia have quadrupled, based on IEA data.

The energy agency now expects EVs to make up 29% of new-car sales globally in 2026, an increase from 25% last year. The shift away from gasoline cars is further along in China, where more than half of all new cars sold are now electric.

China's car manufacturers would love to see rapid, Chinese-style electrification happen elsewhere. They control 60% of EV sales across emerging markets—compared with just 10% for traditional combustion-engine cars—so they have the most to gain from widespread EV adoption.