Ford Fired Diabetic Electrician Over Stolen $1.95 Cookie Allegations

Back in May, electrician Kurt Kromm was fired by Ford after the automaker alleged that he stole a chocolate chip cookie worth $1.95. Kromm, 60, had been at Ford for 11 years, worked an average of 60 hours a week last year, made more than $200,000 a year at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant, and — as a detail that matters considering what he was accused of stealing — is diabetic.

Speaking to Shifting Gears, Kromm recalls being pulled into the labor office by his supervisor. A union bargainer eventually joined them and said, "This is bad," to Kromm before informing him of his termination. "They got you on video stealing a cookie," he was apparently told.

For context, Kentucky is the factory responsible for building the Super Duty, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator. Self-touted as "a model of American manufacturing," it employs 9,000 people and generates about $25 billion of revenue for Ford every year — more than the entirety of Southwest Airlines or the Marriott chain of hotels. That's enough to buy 12.8 billion chocolate chip cookies or 12.1 billion cookies if you account for Kentucky's 6% sales tax, which, knowing Ford, it definitely would.