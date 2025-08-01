Nashville Signs Up For Tesla Loop Connecting Airport With Downtown, Neglecting Light Rail Plans

Why fund an actual public transportation solution when someone is willing to give you a gimmick for free? Elon Musk's Boring Company announced on Monday that it will dig the Music City Loop, 10 miles of tunnels to connect Nashville's downtown, convention center and international airport. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee claims the project will come "at zero cost to taxpayers." While there would be a financial cost, the opportunity cost of relinquishing the resources and real estate for the project could be robbing the public of a light rail line or anything else with more capacity.

The original Vegas Loop was built in 2021 to shuttle people across the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center in Tesla Model Y electric crossovers. The Music City Loop for Tennessee's largest city will serve a major airport that sees over 24 million passengers annually. The tunnel's right-of-way will be beneath state-owned roads and highways, according to a statement from Governor Lee. This is with the lofty promises that the tunnel will be excavated without any road closures, there will be no major launch pits for machinery, and the Loop will open by 2026. According to WKRN, the Boring Company will lease a parking lot near the Tennessee State Capitol to use as its excavator staging area.