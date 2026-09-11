'I Am In Your Car. I Am In Your Maps,' Abuser Terrorizes Ex Using 'Parental Controls' And Tesla's App

Several auto manufacturers offer ways for parents to monitor their teen drivers, or limit the car's capabilities while the teens (or other drivers, like valets) are driving. These systems are intended to enhance safety, but like any tool, they can also be misused. The Guardian tells of one such case in Australia, where an abusive ex remotely harassed a woman using the parental controls of her Tesla.

Enrico Pucci has been convicted of 30 charges related to stalking and abusing this woman, for whom The Guardian uses the false name Stacey. Most of Pucci's charges are for horrible things that have nothing to do with turning her Tesla against her. But what he did with her car demonstrates not only the inconvenience, but also the danger such systems intended for safety can put a driver into when misused by the wrong people. And it should be noted that Tesla doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to safety, but any vehicle that provides remote access could be vulnerable in this way.

From The Guardian:

Stacey bought a Tesla car while they were still a couple, the documents said.

After having trouble navigating the technology, Stacey was offered help from Pucci, who said he would need the car to be registered in his name so "he could take control of the Tesla app to 'assist her'".

"The victim agreed, solely for the purpose of assistance with the vehicle technology," the documents said.

Stacey left the relationship in October 2025. The following month, Pucci began using his remote access to her car to harass her.