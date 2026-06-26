Tesla Quietly Settles Suit Over Pedestrian Killed By FSD

Jaguar is beginning a new era, starting with the Type 01 production car inspired by the Type 00 concept. That car, it seems, will debut in the greatest city in the world — and it'll likely debut sooner rather than alter. From Automotive News:

The next major step in relaunching the Jaguar brand is scheduled for October with the introduction of the Type 01. It's the first of three planned high-performance ultraluxury electric vehicles in the $150,000 range.A JLR North American spokesperson confirmed a U.K. report that the production version of the Type 01 will make its world debut in New York but gave no other details. The over 1,000-hp car will get a private unveiling rather than a public premiere like the concept version received in December 2024 at Miami Art Week.When assembly of the Type 01 begins later this year, it will end one of Jaguar's longest production gaps since World War II.The brand has not produced any vehicles since December. It built up a stock of F-Pace crossovers to help the company's 92 U.S. dealers get through 2026. The Type 01 is scheduled to reach dealerships in early 2027.

I don't think I've gotten a chance to rant about this yet, so I'm going to get on my soapbox here: The Type 00 concept reveal was in no way "woke." Jaguar debuted an art deco luxury car — a style that's swinging back into vogue across the industry, with plenty of ultra-luxe automakers borrowing from the same design inspiration — with models. If the models looked androgynous, that's not Jaguar's doing. That's just what models look like now.

Go look at any runway, and you'll find a bunch of clothes hanging loosely off runway models so skinny as to have any gendered features shorn off. Short hair shows off collars, buccal fat removal hollows the cheeks, models all look the same now. Jaguar isn't trying to be nonbinary, it's just trying to be fashionable — and fashion is a little bit nonbinary with it right now.