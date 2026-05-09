Here's How To Find A Hidden Tracking Device On Your Car

Stalking has been a widespread problem for some time. As technology progresses, stalkers are becoming more sophisticated and using tools such as tracking devices. For example, a 2024 study carried out in the Australian state of New South Wales found that one in four people who buy tracking devices have a history of domestic violence. Make no mistake, this is a form of abuse. If you find yourself in this kind of situation and suspect this person is monitoring your whereabouts, don't dismiss your worries as being "in your head."

How do you know if your car has a tracking device? There may be signs, such as your car's electronics acting in odd ways or your car battery not holding a charge as well as it used to. On the other hand, there may not be obvious signs, which means you'll need to look for the tracker. The good news is that there are devices and smartphone apps that can detect trackers. There are also places where these trackers are commonly found, like the undercarriage or inside the wheel well.

Of course, these devices can be used legitimately, such as when one man used an AirTag to find his stolen BMW. And it's important to note that there are reasons outside of stalking and domestic abuse why a tracking device might be placed on your car. Some of these reasons are even legal. That's why it's important to know your rights and seek help when needed.