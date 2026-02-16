Does The 80% Rule Still Apply To EVs Today?

If you have an electric car, truck, or crossover, then you've probably heard about the 80% rule, which pertains to the battery charge level. Refusing to recharge your battery all the way makes sense, and there are two reasons why. First, being 100% packed with electrons is not exactly good for long-term battery health, and consistently recharging until reaching the century mark could be degrading the battery quicker than intended. On top of this, charging rates tend to slow once the battery reaches 80%. Recharging an EV battery is unlike filling a tank with gas since batteries don't absorb electrons at constant or linear rates. They tend to absorb energy much more slowly when they're nearly full.

Most EVs can DC fast charge to 80% in 20 minutes or so. The folks at EV Pulse confirmed this in a charging test using a dual-motor Hyundai Ioniq 5, and it took them 18 minutes to refill the car's 77.4 kWh battery from 10% to 80% using a 350 kW charger. However, it took an extra 30 minutes for the battery to go from 80% to 100%.

The logic behind the 80% rule for EVs is simple: You'll breeze through your journeys faster if you recharge to that point, continue driving, and find another charging station instead of waiting for a full charge. Indeed, that rule still applies for EVs today, but it's not quite as all-encompassing. In fact, you might be able to get away with keeping them at 100% for longer depending on the battery type.