Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Is A Breathtaking Art Deco–Inspired Coupe With Solar Paint

Mercedes envisions the Vision Iconic with extensive Level 2 automated driving systems in cities, something the company is already introducing on the new CLA. This includes controlling the steering and acceleration/braking in city traffic. The Vision Iconic would also have conditional Level 4 driving on freeways, so the occupants could totally take their mind off driving and relax. With the Level 4 system the car would be able to park itself once you arrive at your destination, too. The company says as future models have more functionalities like automated driving systems, significantly higher energy is required and efficiency becomes more important, so it's researching artificial neural networks:

Mercedes-Benz is breaking new ground in the development of computer architectures together with partners from research and industry. Neuromorphic computing mimics the functioning of the human brain. This could make AI calculations significantly more energy-efficient and faster. Safety systems, for example, could better recognize traffic signs, lanes and other road users, and react faster, even in low visibility conditions – and would be 10 times more efficient than current systems. Neuromorphic computing has the potential to reduce the energy requirements for data processing in automated driving by 90 percent compared to today's systems.

In addition to building the Vision Iconic show car, which is making its premiere at Shanghai Fashion Week, Mercedes designed a capsule collection of six outfits for men and women that use the concept's color scheme and graphic elements along with general Art Deco themes. The Mercedes design team also created an "Iconic Design Book" that "is a gateway to understanding the 'New Iconic Era' at Mercedes-Benz. It illustrates how Mercedes-Benz stands out in a sea of sameness, highlighting that uniqueness lies not only in the new iconic grille but also in the expertise and craftsmanship that come with the rich heritage of Mercedes-Benz." The book apparently features a glimpse of another upcoming concept car.

In speaking about the Vision Iconic, Mercedes chief design officer Gorden Wagener said, "this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes-Benz. Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, an homage to timeless elegance and a statement for the future. The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing." More of this attitude, please.