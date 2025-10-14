Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Is A Breathtaking Art Deco–Inspired Coupe With Solar Paint
Out of the dozens of production cars and concept vehicles that Mercedes-Benz has unveiled over the past decade, few are as beloved and still talked about as the Maybach Vision 6 coupe and convertible, which were shown off in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Those glorious (and gigantic) two-doors were the ultimate flights of fancy, pure styling exercises that harked back to 1930s models. Now Mercedes is jumping back into that Art Deco era with a new two-door coupe concept called the Vision Iconic, which the company says "embodies the freedom to think beyond convention — a creative expression that introduces new perspectives and bridges past and future."
While the automaker is just calling this a show car, it has a bunch of features that Mercedes is developing and thinking about, from steer-by-wire to solar paint, with chief technology officer Markus Schäfer saying it's "a testament to [Mercedes'] commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today." And honestly, the design doesn't feel that far-fetched. (That is, aside from the interior, which is totally wacky.) Could Mercedes be working on a production car inspired by the Vision Iconic? I sure hope so. At the very least it should influence the designs of models like the electric next-gen S-Class. But for now, let's just appreciate how incredible this concept looks.
Now that's a car
The Vision Iconic's proportions are awesome. There is almost no front overhang, and it has a long hood with a mega dash-to-axle ratio and massive wheels. Pair that with the low roof, sleek greenhouse and tapered rear end, and the Vision Iconic is reminiscent of '30s cars like the 540K, with shades of newer Benzes like the AMG GT and lots of models in between. It has rear-hinged coach doors like a 540K, the leading edge of which create the shape of the front fender vent. The rear end clearly apes the original 300SL Gullwing, from the way the greenhouse flows into the trunk lid to the rounded shape and slim light placement. It's quite fabulous.
We first saw Mercedes' new throwback grille design on the Vision V concept earlier this year, and last month the electric GLC crossover became the first production Mercedes to wear it, with an illuminated smoked-glass lattice pattern that looks fantastic. The Vision Iconic takes the motif even further with a grille that's upright and tall as hell, dominating the whole front end. It has four horizontal bars and a central spine made from light, with hundreds of illuminated squares on the panel. The three-pointed star hood ornament is illuminated as well. Other than simple headlights featuring a three-pointed star placed in a slim housing, and nicely sculpted lower intakes, there's not much else in the way of front-end decoration.
Your future Benz could have solar paint
Mercedes says it is researching solar modules that could be "seamlessly applied to the body of electric vehicles, similar to a wafer-thin paste," to add an actually meaningful amount of range. As the automaker explains:
The photovoltaic-active surface could be adaptable to various substrates. When applied to the entire vehicle surface of Vision Iconic, additional electric range could be harnessed from the sun, depending on geographical location and local conditions. For example, an area of 118 square feet (equivalent to the surface of a mid-size SUV) could produce energy for up to approximately 7,450 miles of range per year under ideal conditions (based on the light incidence in Stuttgart, Germany). The coating does not contain any rare earths or silicon and can be easily recycled. The solar cells have a high efficiency of 20 percent and continuously generate energy – even when the vehicle is switched off.
The Vision Iconic uses steer-by-wire technology that's another new Mercedes development, something the company teased for the EQS facelift earlier this year. With a car as long as the Vision Iconic, steer-by-wire (and the included rear-axle steering) would be a huge boon for handling, maneuverability and ease of parking. It makes automated driving systems easier to implement as well, and it also lets the interior designers go a bit more wild.
Now that is an interior
And speaking of, oh my God, look at the interior. Look at it! This is one of the coolest interiors I've ever seen. The centerpiece is a floating glass structure that Mercedes calls the Zeppelin, acting as the entire dashboard and instrument panel, with end caps that have a whiskey-glass like etched pattern with illuminated turbine rings. There's a complex chronograph-like gauge cluster in front of the driver, and the center band of the Zeppelin has three clocks and a Mercedes logo that acts as the AI companion. One thing Mercedes hasn't said anything about is that gold cylinder in the passenger side of the Zeppelin, which seems to have a three-dimensional topographical map on it.
Super intricate mother-of-pearl trim wraps around the whole cabin from behind the Zepplin onto the door panels, and there are ornate polished brass door handles. The two front seats are a bench, upholstered in deep blue velvet with couch-like armrests. The car does have a rear seat, though Mercedes didn't provide a photo, just saying that it has a "radiant star pattern that elegantly frames" it. Probably my favorite detail is the four-spoke steering wheel, which is another '30s throwback with more mother-of-pearl trim and a glass sphere housing the logo. The floor is made from straw marquetry with a classic Art Deco fan pattern, a technique that dates back to the 17th century but was revived in the 1920s.
Mercedes designed clothes to match
Mercedes envisions the Vision Iconic with extensive Level 2 automated driving systems in cities, something the company is already introducing on the new CLA. This includes controlling the steering and acceleration/braking in city traffic. The Vision Iconic would also have conditional Level 4 driving on freeways, so the occupants could totally take their mind off driving and relax. With the Level 4 system the car would be able to park itself once you arrive at your destination, too. The company says as future models have more functionalities like automated driving systems, significantly higher energy is required and efficiency becomes more important, so it's researching artificial neural networks:
Mercedes-Benz is breaking new ground in the development of computer architectures together with partners from research and industry. Neuromorphic computing mimics the functioning of the human brain. This could make AI calculations significantly more energy-efficient and faster. Safety systems, for example, could better recognize traffic signs, lanes and other road users, and react faster, even in low visibility conditions – and would be 10 times more efficient than current systems. Neuromorphic computing has the potential to reduce the energy requirements for data processing in automated driving by 90 percent compared to today's systems.
In addition to building the Vision Iconic show car, which is making its premiere at Shanghai Fashion Week, Mercedes designed a capsule collection of six outfits for men and women that use the concept's color scheme and graphic elements along with general Art Deco themes. The Mercedes design team also created an "Iconic Design Book" that "is a gateway to understanding the 'New Iconic Era' at Mercedes-Benz. It illustrates how Mercedes-Benz stands out in a sea of sameness, highlighting that uniqueness lies not only in the new iconic grille but also in the expertise and craftsmanship that come with the rich heritage of Mercedes-Benz." The book apparently features a glimpse of another upcoming concept car.
In speaking about the Vision Iconic, Mercedes chief design officer Gorden Wagener said, "this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes-Benz. Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, an homage to timeless elegance and a statement for the future. The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing." More of this attitude, please.