Who Owns The Packard Brand Now, And Could It Be Revived?

Founded all the way back in 1899, the Packard Motor Car Company was one of America's very first automobile manufacturers. For the next 60 years, it was considered a high-end, luxury brand, pumping out handsome designs like the Packard Eight. They were sleek, comfortable, and gave other upscale American cars, like Cadillacs, a run for their money.

Then, in the late 1950s, the brand went bust. A new Packard hasn't been made since '58, and the marque itself was retired a year later. But after all this time, there is indeed hope that brand-new Packards — well, brand-new productions of old Packards — could indeed be gracing streets again soon.

In 2019, a luxury watchmaker named Scott Andrews bought the rights to the brand. It's going to take a little while to get all the pieces in place (like, say, a factory), but the intention is absolutely there. So if you ever wanted to live it up like it's 1932, your chance may be here soon.