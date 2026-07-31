These Are The Signature Design Elements You'd Hate To See Go Away

Change is scary, but inevitable in this world. Fortunately, some things remain sacred, particularly among long-standing car brands. Whether linked to nostalgia or heritage, the automotive world is full of little traits that the average joe may not pick up on, but us car nerds know them when we see them. On that note, earlier this week I asked you what signature design element you would hate to see go away, and you all had some great answers. This is only a handful of my personal favorite answers, but there are plenty of other great ones that didn't make this roundup that I implore you to go back and read. Or if you missed your shot, leave your answer in the comments below.

I said the signature design element I hope never goes away is the Subaru WRX's gaping hood scoop that looks ever-ready to suck up anyone who dares cut you off. It left a mark on me from an early age when I was a kid getting yelled at for being too close to the TV while watching the World Rally Championships. I truly hope it never goes away. But that's enough from me, this is about you. These are the signature design elements that you would hate to see go away: