These Are The Signature Design Elements You'd Hate To See Go Away
Change is scary, but inevitable in this world. Fortunately, some things remain sacred, particularly among long-standing car brands. Whether linked to nostalgia or heritage, the automotive world is full of little traits that the average joe may not pick up on, but us car nerds know them when we see them. On that note, earlier this week I asked you what signature design element you would hate to see go away, and you all had some great answers. This is only a handful of my personal favorite answers, but there are plenty of other great ones that didn't make this roundup that I implore you to go back and read. Or if you missed your shot, leave your answer in the comments below.
I said the signature design element I hope never goes away is the Subaru WRX's gaping hood scoop that looks ever-ready to suck up anyone who dares cut you off. It left a mark on me from an early age when I was a kid getting yelled at for being too close to the TV while watching the World Rally Championships. I truly hope it never goes away. But that's enough from me, this is about you. These are the signature design elements that you would hate to see go away:
Volkswagen GTI's plaid seats
I have always loved the plaid seats that are available in the VW GTI. It's always a slightly different take on the plaid design, but I connect that with a GTI 100%. As much as design language changes and cars become more advanced it's nice to see some things stay the same and consistent.
Submitted by: Mike
Jeep Wrangler's and Porsche 911's respective silhouettes
Jeep has tried their absolute best to minimize the seven slot grille. Even in that photo, it is a glossy black mess, nearly indistinguishable from the other character lines thrown in. The new facelift grille looks closer to an aftermarket grille than something from factory.
For Jeep Wrangler, and Porsche 911, I hope they keep their silhouette. That's been their distinctive visual feature, you can generally identify them on their shadows alone.
Also round headlights. Jeep learned that one the hard way.
Submitted by: jalopyjames
Cadillac's vertical lights
Vertical lighting on Cadillacs. No one else really does it quite like they do.
Submitted by: Nick Thomas
Toyota 4Runner's retractable rear window
The 4Runner rear window that rolls down.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Chevrolet Corvette's quad central exhaust
I know they remedied it with the 2027 models(made it an option) but to me a modern Corvette should have the quad center exhaust.
The outboard on the Stingray/Eray just look out of place to me.
Submitted by: Nick B
Flailing tube man at car dealerships
Wacky inflatable arm flailing tube man at a dealership
Submitted by: BNonymous
Ford F-Series' signature dipped side windows
The side window beltline dip on Ford trucks. It's a distinctive feature that serves as a clear brand identifier. But unlike BMW's increasingly ridiculous kidney grill or the stuck-in-the-60's bugeye headlights on Porsche 911s, Ford's beltline dip is completely functional and serves an actual purpose, rather than just being a stylistic nod to the past.
Submitted by: Norm DePlume
BMW's Hofmeister kink
Hofmeister Kink. Just because I like the name.
Submitted by: Black Mac
Rolls Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament
Rolls Royce pop up hood ornament known as the Spirit of Ecstasy. The most gaudy stupid rich "for the old money" feature put on a car. But I also think its awesome.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Round headlights on the Porsche 911
The round headlights on the 911 with the distinct hood /quarter panel shape. I dont think the fried egg is as awful looking as some but it certainly is not a 911 feature
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon