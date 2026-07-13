The Chrysler Airflow Was A Flop In The '30s Despite Its Innovative Design

Truth be told, many observers might say the Chrysler Airflow was a flop in the '30s because of its innovative design — at least in part. The look departed that dramatically from what drivers of the time expected from their cars. Compared to a rival like the Buick Series 60 of the time, for example, the Airflow was much smoother and sleeker, with headlights that integrated into the front body work and a striking waterfall grille that flowed well back onto the hood. Nor did it have the upright greenhouse and long hood of the Buick.

And this wasn't merely art for art's sake. The Airflow's exterior was the result of an intense effort, driven by Chrysler engineer Carl Breer, to bring the same focus on aerodynamics as found in the growing aviation industry to the world of four-wheel transportation. Anecdotally, the inspiration came to him when he noticed a group of airplanes traveling in formation in the skies above.

Breer's starting point was building a small, 2- x 3-foot wind tunnel to help visualize how air flowed around scale models — it was the first ever used in automotive applications. Beyond informing the shape of the Airflow's design, it also changed the car's proportions from those of its competitors. What it came down to was that Breer and his team discovered that it was better for aerodynamics to have a vehicle that essentially tapers from front to back – like the Airflow – than other way around, as was the case with its competitors. But buyers weren't having it. Chrysler killed off the Airflow in 1937, after selling only about 55,000 examples during its four-year lifespan.