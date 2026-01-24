5 Of Our Favorite Factory-Offered Graphics Packages

They say it's the clothes that make the man, but is the same true of cars? The beauty and iconic status of a car can definitely be affected by the various accouterments fitted as part of an option package. Take the above 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, for example. A standard Porsche 911 is iconic, but add on the ducktail wing, the color contrast wheels, and—perhaps most importantly—the bold "Carrera" rocker decals, and you've got a car that stops enthusiasts in their tracks. Would this car be as visually interesting without its factory-fitted graphics? I would argue not. This is exemplary of the difference that can be made with a few yards of cut vinyl, but as iconic as it is, the Carrera RS is not even in my top five favorite factory-fit graphics packages.

Below I've compiled a handful of my personal favorites for your perusal. Perhaps you'll agree with me, or maybe you have a different opinion. Don't worry, that has always been allowed. Feel free to sound off in the comments at the bottom to tell us all what your favorites are.